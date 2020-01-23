Comparing LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Murphy USA (NASDAQ:MUSA)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 1.31% 24.55% 7.81%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LMP Automotive and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 2 1 0 2.33

Murphy USA has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.93%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.24 $213.60 million $5.41 20.81

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Murphy USA beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

