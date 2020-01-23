Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

