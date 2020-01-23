Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $105.83.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.