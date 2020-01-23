Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.