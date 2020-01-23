Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.
Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $69.48.
CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.
