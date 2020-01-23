Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.97.

CMA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 188,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 186,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

