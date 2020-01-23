Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $207.87 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

