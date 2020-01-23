Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.30. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 64,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

