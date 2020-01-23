Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

COLL traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $722.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

