Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 126,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.