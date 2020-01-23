Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.86. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 5,246,970 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

