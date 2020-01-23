Coeur Mining Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

