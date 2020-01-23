COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHEOY remained flat at $$83.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 752. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $59.49 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Get COCHLEAR LTD/ADR alerts:

About COCHLEAR LTD/ADR

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.