Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCSF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

