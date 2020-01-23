CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $476.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

