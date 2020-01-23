Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.81. Clearone shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Clearone alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

In other Clearone news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.