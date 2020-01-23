Clams Trading Up 8.9% This Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005482 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Bitsane and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Clams has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,585,140 coins and its circulating supply is 3,958,543 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitsane, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

