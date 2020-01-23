Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.83.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. 1,936,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
