Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. 1,936,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

