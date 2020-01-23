Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.81. 116,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

