Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after buying an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

