Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Citigroup

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 75.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CINE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Shares of LON:CINE traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188.45 ($2.48). The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.56.

In related news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

