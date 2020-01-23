Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.56. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

