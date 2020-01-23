Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 236,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.