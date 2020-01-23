CIBC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

TREVF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 326,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

