CIBC Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.73.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.78. 451,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

