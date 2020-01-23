Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $41,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

NYSE CB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,225. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

