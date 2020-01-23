Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, approximately 40,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

