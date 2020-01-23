Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$6.91 and a one year high of C$8.45.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.