China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.32. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 5,818 shares changing hands.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.76.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

