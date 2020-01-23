China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

DL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Distance Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

DL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,417. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $286.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. Analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Distance Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of China Distance Education worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

