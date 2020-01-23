Chick Soup Preferred A (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 18th

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

CSSEP stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Chick Soup Preferred A has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

