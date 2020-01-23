CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.94

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.94 and traded as high as $24.95. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

