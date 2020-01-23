ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,346,771 shares of company stock valued at $45,266,461. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

