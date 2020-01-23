Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

