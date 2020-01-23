Change Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,317% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,579,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,507,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

