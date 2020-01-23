Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.03

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and traded as low as $27.11. Chamberlin shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 4,501 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

