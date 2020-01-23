Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

