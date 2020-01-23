Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

