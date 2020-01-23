Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,754. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

