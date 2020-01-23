Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $9.36. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 84,598 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

