Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.74

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and traded as low as $132.50. Celtic shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 107,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

