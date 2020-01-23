CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $28.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $28.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05467989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

