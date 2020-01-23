Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of CEC1 stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €4.86 ($5.65). 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.70 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.81.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

