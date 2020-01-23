CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,926,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

