CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Cap of $30,889.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $30,889.00 and $7,808.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023328 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005876 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

