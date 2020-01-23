Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CATY stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

