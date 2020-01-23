Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.
Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.