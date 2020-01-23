Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

