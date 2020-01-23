Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $613,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $140.07. 106,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.