Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 177.9% Higher

Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP) shares traded up 177.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), 1,405,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 million and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.