Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 1,881,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.