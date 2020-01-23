Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 400,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,329. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

